UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

UTRGV Baseball's season opener today against Rhode Island was not played due to the rain. Tomorrow's game has been moved from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

News
1 day ago Friday, February 16 2024 Feb 16, 2024 Friday, February 16, 2024 9:39:00 PM CST February 16, 2024
