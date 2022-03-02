UTRGV basketball preps for Lamar
Related Story
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both UTRGV basketball teams are preparing for the end of the Western Athletic Conference regular season.
Click on the video above for more on playoff implications and getting ready for a matchup against Lamar.
News
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both UTRGV basketball teams are preparing for the end of the Western Athletic Conference regular season. ... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County: 5 people die due to coronavirus, 286 people test positive...
-
Questions remain after more than 20 polling sites close in Hidalgo County...
-
Monica De La Cruz projected to win Republican nomination in District 15...
-
Unofficial election results: Vicente Gonzalez, Mayra Flores win nominations in District 34...
-
Cisneros, Rep. Cuellar head to runoff in Texas