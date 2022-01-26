UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball team faced Grand Canyon University in Western Athletic Conference play.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
