x

UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University

Related Story

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball team faced Grand Canyon University in Western Athletic Conference play.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

News
UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University
UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball team faced Grand Canyon University in Western Athletic Conference play. Click... More >>
2 weeks ago Friday, January 07 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Friday, January 07, 2022 9:46:00 PM CST January 07, 2022
Radar
7 Days