UTRGV doctor recognized with $1.7 million grant

A UTRGV doctor secured a $1.7 million grant from the federal health department on Women Physician Day.

Dr. Nausheen Jamal is an associate professor and department chair at the school of medicine.

"We are very much looking forward to implementing a lot of great projects to get the mental health and resilience of our residents and fellows and our physician workforce to where it needs to be," Dr. Jamal said. “The physician workforce has been facing an epidemic of burnout for many years now but we're at a crisis point.”

The grant was funded through COVID relief.