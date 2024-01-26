x

UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court

Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott has been dominating on the court, much of her success has to do with her dad who is the Associate Head Coach on the same team. We sat down with the father-daughter duo to hear about their journey on the court. Click on the video above to see more.

