UTRGV Kept Under Probation for Additional Year

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will remain under probation for one more year.

The university was put on probation late last year by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission.

The accrediting institution told UTRGV they need to review the results of the 2016-2017 statewide single audit before clearing UTRGV.

This audit focuses on financial aid rewards given to students at the university.

UTRGV remains fully accredited.

Results of the statewide single audit should be available in February.