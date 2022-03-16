UTRGV loses in WAC quarterfinals to Utah Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- UTRGV women's basketball loses to Utah Valley in the WAC quarterfinals 72-57.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
