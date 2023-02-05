UTRGV MBB loses 75-61 to Utah Valley, drop to 0-4 in WAC play

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 75-61 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Sherman Brashear led the Vaqueros (8-8, 0-4 WAC) with 13 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers and six rebounds. Senior Justin Johnson scored 10 points with six rebounds and six assists. Graduate student Dima Zdor scored nine points with five rebounds. Sophomore Derrius Ward scored nine points with three rebounds, three assists and one block. Junior Daylen Williams scored seven points with three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Sophomore John Shanu II scored seven points with three rebounds. Junior C.J. Jackson scored four points with a career-high tying six rebounds and a career-high four steals.

Aziz Bandaogo led the Wolverines (13-4, 4-0 WAC) with 18 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks. Le’Tre Darthard scored a game-high 19 points. Justin Harmon finished with 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 10-2 lead before 3-pointers by Williams and Brashear powered an 8-2 run to make the score 12-10. The Wolverines responded with a 9-0 run to take a 21-10 lead.

The Wolverines still led by 11 at 28-17 with 5:06 remaining in the first half. The Vaqueros, however, forced three turnovers over the rest of the half and took five more shots than the Wolverines while outscoring them 14-8 to pull within 36-31. Brashear hit a pair of 3-pointers during the run.

Zdor opened the second half with a 3-pointer to bring the Vaqueros within 36-34. The Vaqueros kept the game within one possession, pulling within 39-36 on a Williams layup, 42-39 on a Brashear jumper, and 44-41 on a Ward layup.

The Vaqueros were still within two possession at 51-47 on a Johnson layup and 58-53 on a Shanu alley-oop with 4:45 remaining, but that’s as close as they got.

UTRGV hosts Abilene Christian at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Fans unable to attend in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.