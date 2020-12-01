x

UTRGV MBB vs UTSA

Related Story

EDINBURG - UTRGV Men's Basketball welcoming UTSA to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for some 5-on-5 action.

The Vaqueros getting the win, 81-64.

Check out the highlights!

News
UTRGV Wins Home Opener, 81-64
UTRGV Wins Home Opener, 81-64
EDINBURG - UTRGV Men's Basketball welcoming UTSA to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for some 5-on-5 action. The Vaqueros getting the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 29 2020 Nov 29, 2020 Sunday, November 29, 2020 10:56:00 PM CST November 29, 2020
Radar
7 Days