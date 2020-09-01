x

utrgv mbb wac play

EDINBURG - UTRGV is getting ready for WAC play.

But before they meet with California Baptist, they must face Oklahoma.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with the team to see how they are preparing.

