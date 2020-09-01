utrgv mbb wac play
Related Story
EDINBURG - UTRGV is getting ready for WAC play.
But before they meet with California Baptist, they must face Oklahoma.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with the team to see how they are preparing.
News
EDINBURG - UTRGV is getting ready for WAC play. But before they meet with California Baptist, they must face... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Cavazos Sports Institute
-
6-year-old boy remains hospitalized after ATV crash
-
Fallen Mission Officer Jorge Cabrera honored with drive-thru memorial service
-
Rio Hondo ISD waiting on over 1,000 smart devices for students
-
SL Keep Your COVID Schedule: Work From Home Indefinitely