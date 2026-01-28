x

UTRGV Memory and Aging Center hosting 3rd annual Memory & Heart Connections

The UTRGV Memory and Aging Center will host the third annual Memory & Heart Connections, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 29, at the Brownsville ISD Central Administration Building, according to a news release.

The conference is a free, bilingual community event that brings together international experts to examine how heart health, brain health, the environment and culture intersect to shape how people age.

More details are available online. 

