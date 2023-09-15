UTRGV offering $100 to students who get COVID-19 booster

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is offering $100 to students who get their COVID-19 booster shot.

The incentive is part of the university's efforts to keep campuses safe as students return this spring, according to a news release.

To qualify to receive the funds, students must:

• Be boosted by April 8, 2022.

• Be enrolled for the spring semester.

• Update the Vaccine Portal with their booster/third dose status and updated vaccine card.

For students who are already boosted and enrolled this spring, all they have to do is update their status on their vaccine portal.

“This is our way of thanking our Vaqueros for doing their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in the news release. “We know how much everyone wants to get back to campus, and we want everyone to be safe and healthy as we do that.”

The incentive was also offered during the fall 2021 semester.