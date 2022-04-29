x

UTRGV Officials Searching for Information on Attempted Theft

EDINBURG – Police at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley are searching for information to lead them to the people who tried to steal construction equipment.

The attempted theft took place at a parking lot at the northwest side of the Edinburg campus.

University Police Chief Raul Mungiuia says three people tried to drive off with a large construction vehicle Monday morning.  

The university put out a notice in case anyone has information.

