UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with East Texas A&M

Edinburg, The UTRGV women's basketball team is set to take the court back in Edinburg on Thursday night.

The team is coming off three games away from home, including two conference games.

They split those matchups in SLC play with a close win against New Orleans and a loss to Southeastern.

The team shot just 3 for 33 from beyond the arc in the loss to Southeastern. Kade Hackerott, the team's leading scorer thus far this season, touched on the shooting struggles from that game ahead of Tuesday's practice.

"We just got to make a few more outside shots I think," Hackerott said. "I don't know if it was just playing in different gyms or a long road trip but get our shooting percentages back up, I think we did show good resiliency though with our second game, a lot of fight, so I am proud of us for that, so carry that with us as well as making shots."

The team will face East Texas A&M at home on Thursday. UTRGV head coach Lane Lord feels comfortable with where his team is at heading into the matchup.

"Pretty familiar offensively with what they do," Lord said. "We gotta continue to play great defense and then on... the offensive end we've gotta get the ball inside like we talked about and play off of our post for sure."

UTRGV and East Texas A&M will tip-off on at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.