UTRGV Ready for 2022 Season

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The UTRGV Baseball season is here. This veteran team is aiming for regionals, they'd be the first UTRGV baseball team to get to regionals since 1986. Walking no-hitter threat Kevin Stevens is the player to be on the lookout for this season. The Vaqueros added Mississippi State transfer Brandon Pimentel to their squad, he's bringing in experience and a college world series ring to the team. Watch the video above for more: