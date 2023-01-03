UTRGV receives funding for mental health services
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting more than a million dollars for their mental health services on campus.
Texas Senator, John Cornyn, says the money is coming from the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act.
It was adopted to address specific concerns following mass shootings at schools.
In a statement, the senator said he is grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered to ensure the safety of students in Texas.
