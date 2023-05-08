UTRGV recognized for helping Latino students

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was presented with the Seal of Excelencia for their efforts in helping Latino students achieve success.

While this was a great honor for the university, one Latino student feels “opportunity” is the real prize.

The Seal of Excelencia certification was given to just 10 institutions across the country that have successfully served Latino students in their pursuit of higher education.

“Our students, 90% of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino––that’s almost all of them, are able to graduate and serve their communities, go into their communities and make a difference,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey.

UTRGV affords many Latinos in the Valley, and across the nation, the chance to pursue higher education.

“A lot of us are low income and many of us are sometimes not even able to continue university, but UTRGV has provided many opportunities to be able to finish our education here,” said UTRGV Student Government Association President Jose Pablo Rojas.

Rojas says he’s taken advantage of the university’s dual enrollment program, the camp program that funded his first year at the university, and their free tuition program called Tuition Advantage.

“We want to make sure that finances are never a barrier,” Bailey said. “We’ve worked very hard to ensure that all of our students can get through without financial hardship and without debt.”

Because of these initiatives to help low income families, Rojas has been able to work toward his dream of going to medical school.