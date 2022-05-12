x

UTRGV's Justin Johnson Preparing for the NBA Draft

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV guard/forward Justin Johnson declared for the NBA draft. Watch the video above to see how Justin is preparing and how he reflects on his past season as a Vaquero.

