UTRGV's Justin Johnson Preparing for the NBA Draft
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV guard/forward Justin Johnson declared for the NBA draft. Watch the video above to see how Justin is preparing and how he reflects on his past season as a Vaquero.
