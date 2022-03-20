UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine coming to Harlingen

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine will reside in the university’s medical campus in Harlingen, according to city Mayor Chris Boswell.

"This will be the first school of podiatry in the state of Texas and will allow students to pursue careers in the medical and surgical care of the foot and ankle,” Boswell said, "That will allow students to complete two years of university education prior to graduation and complete selected four-year degrees in the same building without having to leave home."

The hope is to train and retain more professionals in the field here at home while providing better care to the community, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

"We can also keep a lot of our talent here, talented kids who would go out of state to get those degrees and might never come back,” Bailey said

Boswell added that the city's future will be significantly linked to the progress of UTRGV as the city hopes to continue nurturing the relationship here at home and in Austin to support their efforts.

