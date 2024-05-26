UTRGV stops COVID-19 vaccine registrations after 56,000 people register within a week

Dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. John H. Krouse said that within a week 56,000 registrations were received for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who completed the online COVID-19 vaccine registration form online are now being asked to wait.

Krouse said so far about 9,000 people in Tier 1A and 1B have been vaccinated but the demand is nowhere near the number of vaccines currently available.

"We, as all providers, are primarily constrained by the number of vaccines we're receiving," Krouse said. "We've built the infrastructure, we've built the ability to give the shots but we're still dependent on receiving those shots."

UTRGV is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services, the governor's office and county partners to get more doses of the vaccine but officials say it will take several months to get through everyone on the list in the order they registered.

