UTRGV student returns to college, becomes first in her family to earn college degree

After she graduated from high school, Olga Campos started college.

From 2006 to 2009, she studied criminal justice at the University of Texas-Pan American.

Work and family, though, slowly took priority over her college classes. Campos left without earning a degree.

Her desire to earn a college degree, however, never went away. In 2018, Campos returned to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and switched her major to kinesiology.

On Saturday, she'll become the first person in her family to earn a college degree — and an example for others who may be hesitant about returning to the classroom.

"Regardless of it being so many years from high school, I didn't give up and I showed that to my class — and I was grateful for that," Campos said. "So, like I said, the main thing is: Don't give up."

Watch the video for the full story.