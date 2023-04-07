UTRGV students start online classes

The fall semester started Monday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Students, though, didn't return to classrooms.

UTRGV offers both synchronous and asynchronous online classes, allowing students to choose classes and schedules that work for them.

Dr. Maggie Hinojosa is the vice-president for Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs at UTRGV. She says safety is a priority.

Classes are set to remain this way until further notice.

Any student who feels unsafe attending classes in person is encouraged to reach out to their professors and see what other possible options are available.

