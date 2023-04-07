UTRGV students start online classes
Related Story
The fall semester started Monday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Students, though, didn't return to classrooms.
UTRGV offers both synchronous and asynchronous online classes, allowing students to choose classes and schedules that work for them.
Dr. Maggie Hinojosa is the vice-president for Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs at UTRGV. She says safety is a priority.
Classes are set to remain this way until further notice.
Any student who feels unsafe attending classes in person is encouraged to reach out to their professors and see what other possible options are available.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The fall semester started Monday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Students, though, didn't return to classrooms.... More >>
News Video
-
DPS: Harlingen man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
-
San Juan woman advocating for more registered organ donors
-
Diagnosis of type 2 diabetes among children rising
-
South Padre Island recognized in list of best fishing spots in the...
-
Thursday, April 6, 2023: Cloudy with rain, temps in the 60