UTRGV Theater making safety equipment for healthcare workers

EDINBURG – As coronavirus cases continue to rise, healthcare workers' need for protective equipment also rises.

The University of Rio Grande Valley’s theater department is helping healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak by producing 150 face shields, 50 gowns, and a handful of masks.

The safety equipment will be delivered at the two new UTRGV drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus.

Doctor Linda Nelson at the UTRGV Edinburg Testing Center says the extra gear is monumental.

The theater department plans to keep production up for as long as needed.

Anyone who wants to help with the production of foot and hair covers can visit the UTRGV Theater website.