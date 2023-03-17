x

utrgv wbb night before new mexico state

Related Story

LAS VEGAS - It's the night before the UTRGV Women meet with New Mexico State for game one of the WAC Tournament.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva sat down with Head Coach Lane Lord and Grad Student Desirea Buerge to chat about the contest.

News
UTRGV Women Ready For Game One of...
UTRGV Women Ready For Game One of WAC Tourney
LAS VEGAS - It's the night before the UTRGV Women meet with New Mexico State for game one of the... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:52:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020
Radar
7 Days