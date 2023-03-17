utrgv wbb night before new mexico state
Related Story
LAS VEGAS - It's the night before the UTRGV Women meet with New Mexico State for game one of the WAC Tournament.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva sat down with Head Coach Lane Lord and Grad Student Desirea Buerge to chat about the contest.
News
LAS VEGAS - It's the night before the UTRGV Women meet with New Mexico State for game one of the... More >>
News Video
-
Two dogs killed in McAllen bee attack
-
Sheriff's office: Search for suspect underway after shots fired at man near...
-
Spring Breakers volunteering to feed Brownsville's homeless
-
Newly completed drainage project aims to provide flooding relief to Mercedes residents
-
Project to prevent erosion at Rio Hondo park now complete