UTRGV Women Finish Fourth In Host Tourney

McALLEN –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s golf team moved up a spot on the final day of the UTRGV Invitational to finish in fourth place on Tuesday at McAllen Country Club.

UTRGV closed out the invitational with a final round 298 as it finished with a three-round score of 911. The Vaqueros finished six shots back of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which gave the Islanders three points in the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union.

Senior Vicky Gonzalez posted the team’s best finish as she came in seventh place with a three-round score of 221 after posting a final round 75. Freshman Samantha Garza tied for eighth place with a three-round score of 222 after carding a final round 74.

Senior Tilda Green posted the team’s best round of the day as she fired a one-under par 71 to finish tied for 14th with a three-round score of 227. Freshman Sophia Tejeda finished tied for 27th with a three-round score of 235 after posting a final round 77.

Junior and Los Fresnos alum Briana Garza finished tied for 29th with a three-round total of 236 after posting a final round 79. Sophomore Blayke Van Houten tied for 34th with a three-round total of 239 after posting her second straight round of 78.

Senior Rachel Yu finished in 59th with a three-round total of 255 after posting a final round 83 and sophomore and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio finished in 69th after posting a final round 76.

New Mexico State took home the team title with a three-round score of 885 after turning in a final round 288. New Mexico State’s Amelia McKee won the individual title with a three-round score of 212 after firing a three-under 69 in the final round.

UTRGV will be back in action from March 16-17 at the HBU Husky Invitational.

Results

Place Golfer Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total T-8. Samantha Garza 75 73 74 222 T-14. Tilda Green 79 77 71 227 T-27. Sophia Tejeda 80 78 77 235 T-29. Briana Garza 75 82 79 236 69. Julie Lucio 74 WD 76 150 7. Vicky Gonzalez* 75 71 75 221 T-34. Blayke Van Houten* 83 78 78 239 59. Rachel Yu* 84 88 83 255

*Playing as Individual