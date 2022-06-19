Uvalde community grieving after deadly school shooting
The small community in Uvalde is figuring out how to move forward after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two teachers.
Families, siblings, parents and grandparents are thinking about their children, exposed to unthinkable violence.
“She’s a fourth-grader and she loves animals,” said grandparent Tony Hernandez, whose granddaughter was in the school at the time of the shooting. “She’s the quiet one but she’s all heart and we love her.”
Hernandez lives just doors down from Robb Elementary. His wife witnessed what happened as the students inside, their granddaughter included, ran to safety at a neighboring business.
“She ran to the corner and after a while, she found out they were breaking windows so the kids could run towards the funeral home,” Hernandez said. “They got out.”
Gov. Greg Abbott and the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed more details from the investigation on Wednesday, saying the suspected shooter, Salvador Ramos, fired a store-bought semi-automatic AR-15, modeled after a weapon made for war.
