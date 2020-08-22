VA Making Upgrades in Program Used for Job Placement

MCALLEN – Help is on the way for Rio Grande Valley veterans who are looking for work.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with an Air Force veteran who has struggled to search for a job after serving in the military.

Veteran Jay Borrego says he spent 10 years in retail up until a couple years ago when he decided to try something new.

"I gave the refinery lifestyle a go but it just wasn't working out for me. So, I'm back here settled down,” he says.

He turned to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for help in finding a job. He took advantage of the Vocational Rehabilitation Program designed to help veterans with job training, resume development and job skills coaching.

"I will say job placement for veterans, that could use some help, a stronger department,” he explains.

We reached out to Josue Silguero with the Cameron County Veterans Service Office.

He says the program is making upgrades to help with job placement; new counselors will be hired to take part in the in-program via teleconference to make it easier for veterans.

