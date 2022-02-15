Vaccine clinic and voter registration drive held in McAllen
A vaccine clinic in McAllen doubled as a voter registration drive.
The clinic was held Friday at the McAllen AFT building on Buddy Owens Boulevard.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Jan. 31.
