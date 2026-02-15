Valentine's Day drives biggest sales day for McAllen flower business

A McAllen flower shop owner says Valentine's Day is his biggest sales day of the year.

Jerry Gonzalez, owner of Flower Hut shop, said he expects to receive up to 500 orders on Valentine's Day. Gonzalez said he relies on the holiday to keep his business running.

"It is the biggest holiday for Flower Hut," Gonzalez said. "At least in my case, it is the biggest holiday. Second is Mother's Day, but this one is number one."

Gonzalez says his shop starts taking calls at 7 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, and he works to fill orders throughout the day.

Gonzalez said his shop has been impacted by tariffs on imports from other countries. He paid up to 30% more in taxes for certain flowers this year, but customers won't see a price increase.

"They stayed the same," Gonzalez said. "I try not to increase the prices, otherwise it would affect the sales, so I am taking the hit there myself."

