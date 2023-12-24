Valley airport officials: Expect long lines during holiday travel

Holiday travels are underway at all three airports in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is asking flyers to prepare for long TSA lines, and to expect parking delays.

The Brownsville airport extended the overflow parking lot free of charge for the holidays.

All Valley airports are asking people to arrive to the airport at least two hours in advance of their scheduled flight.

