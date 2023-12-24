Valley airport officials: Expect long lines during holiday travel
Related Story
Holiday travels are underway at all three airports in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is asking flyers to prepare for long TSA lines, and to expect parking delays.
RELATED STORY: Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
The Brownsville airport extended the overflow parking lot free of charge for the holidays.
All Valley airports are asking people to arrive to the airport at least two hours in advance of their scheduled flight.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
Holiday travels are underway at all three airports in the Rio Grande Valley. The Brownsville South Padre Island International... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen police officers deliver groceries to families in need
-
Weslaco firefighters receive stuffed animals from John Knox Village residents
-
Harlingen CISD students participate in canned food drive
-
Avelo Airlines suspends Brownsville flights
-
Hidalgo County deputy charged with DWI accused of crashing into McAllen police...