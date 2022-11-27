x

Valley authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl

Related Story

Federal law enforcement in the Valley hope to calm fears ahead of Halloween night.

Smugglers are trying to hide a deadly opioid in plain sight by making it look like candy.

Luckily, so far, no law enforcement agencies have reported finding fentanyl disguised as candy in the Valley. 

"We have not seen any correlation between fentanyl and Halloween," Rio Grande Valley DEA Assistant Special Agent Richard Sanchez said. "However, if we do, we will immediately notify the public." 

News
Valley authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl
Valley authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl
Federal law enforcement in the Valley hope to calm fears ahead of Halloween night. Smugglers are trying to hide... More >>
4 weeks ago Sunday, October 30 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Sunday, October 30, 2022 4:41:00 PM CDT October 30, 2022
Radar
7 Days