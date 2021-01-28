Valley bakeries prepare for Three Kings Day

Bakeries across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for Three Kings Day.

The religious holiday, which falls on Wednesday, is traditionally celebrated with rosca de reyes.

At La Estacion Bakery in Mission, employees spent months preparing for the holiday.

"I start preparing the fruit around October, November, so it could be ready for the dough," said manager Leonor Bejar.

La Estacion prepared more than 1,000 for the holidays.

The coronavirus pandemic dampened sales during the past few months. Bejar said she's hopeful Three Kings Day will provide a boost.

