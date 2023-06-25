Valley bike sales spike amid pandemic, gym closures possible factor

MISSION – Since gyms are closed, many people are finding ways to stay active and in shape. So much so, a local bike shop owner says he’s close to being sold out.

Inside of Trek Bike Service & Gear in Mission, racks are cleared and most of the bikes still there are already sold.

For the past three weeks, owner Jesus Mendiola has seen a spike of about 30% in bike sales and services. He says he has been making orders about twice a week.

Mendiola believes the with pandemic going on, more people are turning to cycling for exercise and a way to spend time with family.

