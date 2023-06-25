Valley bike sales spike amid pandemic, gym closures possible factor
Related Story
MISSION – Since gyms are closed, many people are finding ways to stay active and in shape. So much so, a local bike shop owner says he’s close to being sold out.
Inside of Trek Bike Service & Gear in Mission, racks are cleared and most of the bikes still there are already sold.
For the past three weeks, owner Jesus Mendiola has seen a spike of about 30% in bike sales and services. He says he has been making orders about twice a week.
Mendiola believes the with pandemic going on, more people are turning to cycling for exercise and a way to spend time with family.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
MISSION – Since gyms are closed, many people are finding ways to stay active and in shape. So much so,... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen teen athlete planning comeback on the field after juvenile arthritis diagnosis
-
DPS: Mercedes man killed after crashing into tanker
-
Saturday, June 24, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs of 102°F
-
Edinburg unveils $5 million splash pad and redesigned city pool
-
ERCOT issues second weather watch this month, forecasts higher electrical demand