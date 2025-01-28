Valley Border Patrol agents deport more than 700 migrants, sector chief says
Related Story
More than 735 migrants have been deported in the last two days by Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, according to RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.
Chavez wrote in a post on X that the deported migrants were from countries such as Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
They all entered the United States illegally, according to Chavez.
News
More than 735 migrants have been deported in the last two days by Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, according... More >>
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall...
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
-
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
-
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez...
-
Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district