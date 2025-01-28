x

Valley Border Patrol agents deport more than 700 migrants, sector chief says

By: Claudia Garcia

More than 735 migrants have been deported in the last two days by Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, according to RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez wrote in a post on X that the deported migrants were from countries such as Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

They all entered the United States illegally, according to Chavez.

