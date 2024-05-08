Valley breast cancer survivor advocating for earlier screenings

After four years of cancer treatments, Amanda De La Fuente is now in remission.

De La Fuente was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31, nine years younger than the new recommended age for women to begin receiving regular breast cancer screenings.

“Cancer does not discriminate,” De La Fuente said.

De La Fuente said she found a lump while self-checking her breast. Once she went to the doctor, she found out she had stage zero ductal carcinoma.

“When I went into surgery, it showed that my cancer had spread to 17 of my lymph nodes, so what ended up being stage zero turned out to be stage three [cancer],” De La Fuente said.

Because the cancer had spread, De La Fuente had to go through six rounds of chemo, 30 rounds of radiation, therapy, and four reconstructive surgeries.

De La Fuente says she supports the recommended mammogram screening age changing from 50 to 40 because of what she's currently experiencing.

Dr. Martha Cano, a family medicine doctor at South Texas Health System, said she also supports women starting mammogram screenings at 40. Cano says she has had several patients diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40s that may have found out too late had they waited until they were 50.

Although she has to take medicine every day that affects her daily life, De La Fuente said she's trying to stay positive.

“You're going to have your moments of doubt,” De La Fuente said. “But a lot of it has to do with your attitude. Have a positive attitude, and you can conquer anything."

Health experts say finding breast cancer early reduces your chance of dying from the disease by up to 30%.

Watch the video above for the full story.