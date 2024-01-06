x

Valley Bus Driver Gives Senior Passenger Graduation Gift

MCALLEN – A McAllen Independent School District bus driver rewarded his 11 senior passengers for their graduations.

David Gomez has been a driver for MISD for four years. He says he gifted every 12th grader a card and $20 each.

In return, he was presented with a gift basket and card thanking him for his service.

5 years ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:16:30 PM CDT May 30, 2018
