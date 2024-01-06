Valley Bus Driver Gives Senior Passenger Graduation Gift
MCALLEN – A McAllen Independent School District bus driver rewarded his 11 senior passengers for their graduations.
David Gomez has been a driver for MISD for four years. He says he gifted every 12th grader a card and $20 each.
In return, he was presented with a gift basket and card thanking him for his service.
