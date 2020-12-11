Valley businesses reach public through digital Easter egg hunt
BROWNSVILLE – A social media company teams up with small business owners in an effort to keep their doors open.
Coffee shops to upscale dining, paletas to parilladas, local businesses are trying to spread their message - they're still open.
Small business owners are too busy to attract customers, focusing on staying open and staying safe.
To help businesses during the crisis, developer Raul Ordonez has created a new way to reach an audience – a digital Easter egg hunt.
Local restaurants are giving away prizes to those who can count the number of digital eggs on their posts.
Ordonez says the idea is already having an impact.
Watch the video for the full story.
