Valley businesses warn of spoofing calls trying to get personal information

MERCEDES – In most cases, when someone who shouldn’t be calling someone does, it will likely show up as fraud risk.

However, in a case where two business owners in Mercedes say crooks are trying something new to obtain personal information. They’re using people’s own phone numbers.

A caller contacted David Garza, owner of Juan’s Welding, spoofing his caller ID to display a number from Guerra’s Meat Market. They were trying to get Garza to sign up for credit cards. He hung up immediately and called the business since he knew the owner, Sixto Guerra Jr.

They both claim receiving calls from people either trying to sell them something or to get personal information.

Watch the video above for the full story.