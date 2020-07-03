Valley census response rate increases after Texas Counts initiative

Local nonprofits across the Rio Grande Valley and county leaders came together to encourage those who have not yet filled out the 2020 Census.

Last week, state of Texas participated in Texas Counts, a state wide effort to increase the self-response census rate.

Starr and Willacy counties reported a higher number of people who participated in the census than the state and national increase averages.

Rio Grande Valley residents are encouraged to complete the census before the Oct. 31 deadline.

