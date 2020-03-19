Valley cities issue local disaster declarations
WESLACO – Cities across the Rio Grande Valley issued disaster declarations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statements were released from several local governments this week. The majority of Valley cities are limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people by law.
View the statements released by cities below.
- • Brownsville
- • Harlingen
- • McAllen
- • Peñitas
- • Pharr
- • Rio Grande City
- • South Padre Island
- • Weslaco
This list will be updated as announcements are made available.
