Valley counselor recommends parents talk to students to help them regulate their anxiety

Thursday saw the fourth threat made in two weeks against a Rio Grande Valley school district.

Jose De Leon, a school parent, says it's difficult to talk to his children about schools threats, but he believes these types of conversations are important.

“I wish parents would get a little bit more involved with what's going on with them,” De Leon said.

Family counselor Brooke Williamson says a conversation with kids can help regulate anxiety that increases when kids go back to school.

Those types of emotions can be factors behind the threats seen recently, Williamson added.

“So many things are changing — of course Covid — that have cause kids to lose hope in the future, lose hope in one another,” Williamson said.

Williamson says parents can start by listening, rather than talking.

“The first thing I always tell them is to validate all the experiences and feelings that your children are sharing with you,” Williamson said. “I know that parents want to lecture right away, but kind of give the child space to share with you what's going on with them."

Williamson said children will feel the most supported when it's a team effort.

“Ask lots of questions, get to figure out the situation more, and together work on finding healthy coping skills,” Williamson said, adding that parents can also reach out to their child's school district for help in talking to them.