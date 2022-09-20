Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
A Rio Grande Valley couple marked a major milestone on Wednesday.
Pedro and Celia Rivera celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Now in their 90s, Pedro and Celia have spent almost every day together for the past seven decades.
