Valley cyclists raising money for Spina bifida awareness through 250-mile long bike ride to San Antonio

A group of cyclists left the Valley Friday morning to spend the next 48 hours riding to San Antonio.

The 250-mile-long bike ride is being conducted to raise money and awareness for those with Spina bifida, a rare birth condition when the spine isn’t fully formed.

This is the 12th annual SB250 ride, according to Suzannah Smiles President and Founder Casey Swanson.

Swanson said he started the group to honor his daughter, Suzannah, who was born with Spina bifida. The bike ride is done every summer.

“It's a personal challenge and a reminder that we can suffer a little bit in the heat, and pushing our bodies to help someone,” Swanson said.

The group’s first stop is in the town of Freer. They’ll be taking back roads on their journey.

Support teams will be following the riders to help keep them hydrated, fix any issues with their bikes, and to give them a break.