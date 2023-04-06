Valley DACA Recipients Concerned After Detainment of Others

SAN JUAN – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients are reaching out to La Union Del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, a community union.

The organization is receiving questions on social media and calls placed to their office. They are sharing advice about how to handle similar incidents as to those that were detained at the Falfurrias checkpoint Monday.

“If somebody is detained, it's important to know that you have the right to remain silent. If they ask you questions about your family or trying to intimidate you into telling them information about your family members. You can just not respond to those questions. Also, you should not sign anything without talking to an immigration lawyer first,” said LUPE communication coordinator John-Michael Torres.

Those detained were eventually released. Some believe it is part of Customs and Border Protection’s daily operations.

“In the end, it's a non-story. This would be a story if they had been taken into custody and deported from the country, but that didn't happen. They were processed accordingly like folks in the government said and they were allowed to go on their way,” stated Hidalgo County republican chair Sergio Sanchez.

Meanwhile, some feel these situations are a result of decisions made in Washington D.C. by Former President Obama five years ago.

“Unfortunately, this is the kind of situation you get when you have a president who does something that's not legal, that's outside of his authority. Because it was a temporary thing, because it was arbitrary, and because he did it without real legislative approval, you end up with people falling into the cracks like this,” said Texas republic party chair James Dickey.

President Trump rescinded the program a little more than a week ago.

Congress was given six months to come up with a solution to the DACA dilemma.