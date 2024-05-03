Valley doctor discusses stroke prevention
May is Stroke Prevention Month, which affects hundreds of thousands of people per month.
DHR Health Neurointerventional Radiologist Dr. Patricia Fernandez talks with Channel 5 News' Christian Von Preysing on the importance to know how to act if someone is having a stroke and how to reduce your risk.
