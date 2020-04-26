Valley doctor hopes mobile facility will help people seek medical care

HARLINGEN – As emergency orders mandating social distancing and other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hit the Rio Grande Valley, for some residents, the fear of contracting the coronavirus from exposure in a hospital setting has kept them from receiving the care they need.

Starting his emergency medicine career 44 years ago in Chicago during the HIV scare, Dr. Edward Mason has seen similar panic. He’s also seen what can happen if people don't show up to the emergency room out of fear.

"It's like a snowball coming down a mountain. When it first starts it's a little thing. You can stop it real easy, but if you let that thing roll for a while it's getting big and it's building up momentum and it's going to be difficult or maybe impossible to stop. And that's what's happening to some of these patients," says Dr. Mason.

Dr. Manson's team has set up procedures to put worried minds at ease. There's a mobile facility for patients who show no symptoms of COVID-19.

Watch the video for the full story.