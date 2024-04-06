Valley doctor sees spike in patients seeking mental health treatment amid pandemic

WESLACO – Armed with masks and gloves, ready for battle. An effect the coronavirus has on those supplies can’t protect people from mental illness.

Dr. Monzer Yazji says Rio Grande Valley residents, along with the pandemic, are facing the most mental health crisis in history.

The doctor estimates he has seen a 50% increase in anxiety and 25% jump in depression among his patients in a short period of time.

One reason for the spike he says is people are concerned about their prior health issues.

