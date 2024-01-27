Valley educators react to new college state funding law

A new state law is changing how community colleges across Texas get funded.

The previous law had been in place for more than 50 years, but the state legislature decided to change it up last year.

Community colleges like South Texas College will now get money from the state based on student success, not enrollment.

"The big difference, of course, is between attendance and performance," STC Academic Affairs Vice President and Provost Anahid Petrosian said.

Before House Bill 8, the state funded STC and other community colleges based on how many students were enrolled in classes.

Now they'll receive money based on how many students graduate or transfer to four-year universities.

Community colleges can also get money based on how many credentials they award to students and the completion of dual credit courses.

This comes after community colleges were losing funding due to a drop in enrollment numbers.

"Over the years, our funding system was very unpredictable and really going down until now because of the strategic planning on the state level, they recognize they really have to support the community colleges," Petrosian said.

House Bill 8 is a $683 million investment that the state is making towards community colleges.

Petrosian says more funding will allow them to get more resources and upgrade their school equipment.

"But in addition to that, we will have all the support services and the resources that the programs need to be able to really prepare the students for the jobs that are ready for them when they graduate with this program," Petrosian said.

She says their goal is to get more students to transfer to four-year universities or earn credentials in high-demand fields.