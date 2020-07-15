Valley educators voice concerns about reopening of schools
The return to school in the fall is still up in the air.
Rio Grande Valley educators from Hidalgo and Cameron counties joined to voice their concerns.
For Veronica Borrego, president of the Association of Brownsville Educators, knowing the plan for the next school year is more than just scheduling her lessons.
She and her co-workers are not only worried about coronavirus spreading in the classroom as cases in the Valley continue to rise - they're worried they won't have enough time to plan for the next school year.
Leading a group of fellow teachers, Borrego says they just want to be in the loop on BISD's plans.
