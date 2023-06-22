x

Valley EMS Seeing Increase of Heat-Related Illnesses

EDINBURG – It’s summer and we’ve all felt it across the Rio Grande Valley.

Prolonged or intense exposure to hot temperatures cause heat-related illnesses.

A Hidalgo County Emergency Medical Services representative, Paul Bazaldua, says the heat-related calls do not stop.

Robert Martinez, the chief medical officer at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance says lately they’ve also seen a spike in heat-related cases.

Martinez says heavy sweating, dizziness and weakness are all signs your body is overheating.

