Valley EMS Seeing Increase of Heat-Related Illnesses
Related Story
EDINBURG – It’s summer and we’ve all felt it across the Rio Grande Valley.
Prolonged or intense exposure to hot temperatures cause heat-related illnesses.
A Hidalgo County Emergency Medical Services representative, Paul Bazaldua, says the heat-related calls do not stop.
Robert Martinez, the chief medical officer at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance says lately they’ve also seen a spike in heat-related cases.
Martinez says heavy sweating, dizziness and weakness are all signs your body is overheating.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
EDINBURG – It’s summer and we’ve all felt it across the Rio Grande Valley. Prolonged or intense exposure to... More >>
News Video
-
FAA grant to fund infrastructure improvements at McAllen International Airport
-
Underlying health issues increase risk of heat related illness, Valley physician says
-
Anzalduas Park still being used as makeshift migrant camp
-
Migrants continue being dropped off at Brownsville shelter, pushing capacity over the...
-
Las Lomas family devastated after losing everything in fire that destroyed three...